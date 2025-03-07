China, India should be partners that contribute to each other's success: FM

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and India should be partners that contribute to each other's success, which is the only right choice for both sides, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

As the two largest developing countries, China and India have a shared task to accelerate their own development and revitalization, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

There is every reason for the two countries to support each other rather than undercut each other, and to work with each other rather than guard against each other, Wang said, adding that this is the path that truly serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples.

Noting that China-India relations have made positive strides in the past year, Wang said exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels between the two sides have been strengthened, yielding a series of positive outcomes.

China and India, two ancient civilizations, have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas pending a fair and reasonable solution, Wang noted.

He stressed that the two sides should never allow bilateral relations to be defined by the boundary question, or let specific differences affect the overall picture of bilateral ties.

As important members of the Global South, China and India have the responsibility to take the lead in opposing hegemonism and power politics, Wang said.

"When China and India join hands, the prospects for greater democracy in international relations and a stronger Global South will improve greatly," he added.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations, Wang said China stands ready to work with India to advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development.

