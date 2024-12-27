Defense spokesperson hails progress on China-India border solutions

Xinhua) December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday that the Chinese and Indian militaries are making steady progress on border-related solutions.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query about recent agreements between China and India to enhance coordination and cooperation on the boundary question.

The Chinese and Indian sides have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military negotiations, achieving significant progress, Zhang noted.

Bringing China-India relations back onto the right track is in the interests of the two countries and the two peoples, the spokesperson added.

Zhang also highlighted the Chinese military's readiness to work closely with its Indian counterpart to foster greater exchanges and interactions, and enhance bilateral military-to-military relations, in a bid to jointly uphold lasting peace and stability in the border areas.

