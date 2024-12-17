23rd Special Representatives' Meeting on China-India Boundary Question to be held in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:23, December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by China and India, China's Special Representative on the China-India boundary question, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and India's Special Representative and National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval will hold the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for China-India Boundary Question in Beijing on Dec. 18, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.

