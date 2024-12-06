Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Communist Party of India delegation
(Xinhua) 11:28, December 06, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) cadres led by Rama Krushna Panda, a national secretariat member of the CPI, in Beijing on Thursday.
Both sides agreed on the necessity of delivering on the latest important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, of strengthening party-to-party exchanges and dialogues, of managing differences properly, and of promoting the improvement and development of China-India relations.
