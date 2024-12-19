Chinese VP meets India's national security adviser

Xinhua) 09:47, December 19, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Shri Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser and special representative for the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Shri Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser and special representative for the India-China boundary question, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han said that China and India, as ancient oriental civilizations and emerging major powers, adhere to independence, solidarity and cooperation, which is of global influence and strategic significance.

Noting that next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, Han said the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, foster political mutual trust, and gradually resume institutional dialogue as well as exchanges and cooperation in such fields as economy, trade and culture, to bring bilateral relations back onto the track of stable development.

Doval said the resumption of the meeting between special representatives of both countries for the boundary question after an interval of five years is an important move to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and is of great significance for advancing bilateral relations.

India is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, said Doval.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Shri Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser and special representative for the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)