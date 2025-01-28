Chinese FM calls on China, India to foster cooperation, not division

Xinhua) 09:38, January 28, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and India should strive for mutual understanding, support and collaboration, rather than fostering suspicion, alienation and consuming each other, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing.

Noting that since the leaders of the two countries met in Kazan last year, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders, carried out active interactions at all levels, and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations, Wang said both sides should seize the opportunity to meet each other halfway and explore more substantive measures.

The improvement and development of China-Indian relations are fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and are conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South countries and contributing to the peace, stability, development and prosperity of Asia and the world, Wang added.

Misri said that India and China have carried out a series of useful dialogues and communications in accordance with the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in Kazan, properly managed and resolved differences, and promoted the resumption of pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

India is willing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China, and will fully support China's work as the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Misri added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)