3rd China-India Youth Dialogue held in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in New Delhi organized the "3rd China-India Youth Dialogue" at its premises on Tuesday.

The event was attended by around 100 youths from both countries who have studied in universities in each other's country, or travelled in the recent past.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong said that the purpose of holding the Youth Dialogue was to "bring the young people of our two countries together, enhance mutual understanding, inspire new thoughts and ideas, and promote the development of China-India relations."

"I hope that all of you could fully and actively share your insights in the following discussions, and contribute to advancing the friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and India," said the ambassador.

Referring to recent high-level interactions between the two countries, the Chinese ambassador made three suggestions aimed at betterment of bilateral ties.

"First, we should be promoters of China-India relations. Second, we should be standard bearers of China-India friendship. Friendship between the peoples holds the key to sound state-to-state relations, and heart-to-heart communication contributes to deeper friendship," he said.

"Third, we should be envoys of the correct perceptions of China and India," said the ambassador.

The Chinese envoy also stressed on the presence of journalists in each other's country. "We should resume the exchanges of resident journalists, and make full use of the Internet and social media to comprehensively present the real China and India.

The youths present at the event shared their experiences while studying or visiting each other's country. The event concluded with cultural performances by both Indian and Chinese youths.

