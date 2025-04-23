Olympic 400m medalist Bukowiecka hoping for good result in China

Xinhua) 16:50, April 23, 2025

WARSAW, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Olympic 400m bronze medalist Natalia Bukowiecka hopes to return to peak form at the 2025 World Athletics Relays, set to take place May 10-11 in Guangzhou, China.

Bukowiecka, 27, is slated to compete in both women's and mixed 4x400m relays at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium. The competition serves as a key qualifying opportunity for the World Athletics Championships this September in Tokyo.

"Running for Poland is always very important, and here an additional motivator will be the stakes we are fighting for," Bukowiecka told Polish outlet Biegowe.pl on Wednesday. "Direct qualification for the world championships will give us peace of mind throughout the season and a good atmosphere in preparations for this September start."

The 2024 Olympic bronze medalist missed much of the 2025 indoor season after sustaining an injury in early February at a meeting in Ostrava. She was sidelined for both the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn and the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Despite the setback, Polish officials say the team is prepared for the upcoming relay event.

"The World Athletics Relays will be the most important qualifying event for the World Championships in Tokyo in September," said Sebastian Chmara, president of the Polish Athletics Association.

"It's a challenge for the athletes because they need to be in shape for their first start of the season, and this is already a high-stakes event. I'm convinced that our runners will show their best side in China."

Chmara confirmed that Poland will send a 26-member squad to Guangzhou for the relays.

