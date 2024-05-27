China's para sprinter Liu smashes own world record in women's 200m T11

Xinhua) May 27, 2024

KOBE, Japan, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese para athlete Liu Cuiqing set a new world record by triumphing in the women's 200m T11 final at the Para Athletics World Championships here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old visually impaired sprinter, together with her guide Chen Shengming, crossed the line in 24.36 seconds at the Universiade Memorial Stadium in Kobe, shattering her own world record set in 2019 in Tianjin.

"This was indeed a huge surprise for me. I had little expectations for breaking the world record, but I guess it all just came together today," the veteran athlete told Xinhua.

Liu had been at a low ebb due to severe sciatic injuries from the Tokyo Paralympic Games, but gradually returned to form several days into the championships.

"For the upcoming Paris 2024, I want to top the podium again," said Liu, repeatedly thanking her coach and her guide for their unwavering support.

Brazilian duo Thalita Vitoria Simplicio Da Silva and Jerusa Geber Dos Santos took silver and bronze medals with season's bests of 24.95 and 24.98 seconds respectively.

The Kobe Para Athletics World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serve as a crucial qualifier for the Paris Paralympics. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which will conclude on Saturday. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

