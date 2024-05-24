China claims 6 golds, 2 Asian records on Day 7 at Para Athletics World Championships

Men's 100m T36 silver medalist Yang Yifei, gold medalist Deng Peicheng, Women's Shot Put F64 gold medalist Yao Juan and bronze medalist Yang Yue (L to R) of China pose for photos at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

KOBE, Japan, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese athletes swept six gold medals at the Para Athletics World Championships here on Thursday, breaking two Asian records.

On the tracks at the Universiade Memorial Stadium, China's para runners celebrated triple one-two victories.

The men's 100m finals saw Deng Peicheng of T36 class clinch gold by clocking 11.95 seconds, with his teammate Yang Yifei finishing the second. In the T11 category of men's 100m finals, Di Dongdong won with 11.28 seconds while Ye Tao got the silver.

In the women's 400m T53 final, Chinese wheelchair racer Zhou Hongzhuan won the gold with a championship-record time of 54.57s, followed by her teammate Gao Fang who finished by 55.78s.

Chinese athletes also bagged the golds from women's 400m T54, women's shot put F64 and women's shot put F35.

"Paris 2024 would be my seventh Paralympic Games and I might continue competing if conditions allow," said women's shot put F64 champion Yao Juan.

Chinese female athletes refreshed two Asian records during the day, as Wu Qing won the silver in the shot put F33 final with a throw of 7.54m, while Shi Yiting finished second in the 200m T36 final by clocking 28.06s.

By Thursday, which is the seventh competition day of the nine-day tournament, China continued to top the medal tally with 24 golds, 22 silvers, and 18 bronzes.

The World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serves as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It has attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which runs until May 25. Originally scheduled for 2021, the tournament was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

