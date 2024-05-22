China adds 2 golds on Day 5 at Kobe Para Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 09:31, May 22, 2024

KOBE, Japan, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China took two gold medals and continue to lead the medal tally at the Para Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

Wen Xiaoyan won the women's 100m T37 final in 12.27 seconds, setting a new world record and adding to her gold medal from Saturday's long jump T37 event.

Wheelchair racer Zhou Zhaoqian bagged gold in the women's 1,500m T54 final in three minutes and 33.86 seconds, followed by compatriot Tian Yajuan in 3:33.91.

In the women's javelin F56 final, Lin Sitong claimed bronze by setting the new Asian record with a throw of 22.68 meters.

Day 5 of the nine-day event saw China top the medal tally with 15 golds, 13 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

The World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serve as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which run until May 25. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)