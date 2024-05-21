China adds 3 golds on Day 4 at Para Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 09:43, May 21, 2024

KOBE, Japan, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese athletes added three gold medals and set a new world record at the Para Athletics Championships here on Monday.

In the women's 100m T36 final, China's Shi Yiting shattered the world record by clocking 13.35 seconds, bagging her fourth straight world championship gold of the event.

China swept the men's 400m T54 medals as Hu Yang clinched the gold after breaking the championship record in 44.98, followed by his compatriots Dai Yanqiang and Zhang Ying.

Zou Lijuan won the women's shot put F34 final with a championship record throw of 9.11 meters, after triumphing in the javelin throw F34 on Sunday.

Also on Monday, China's Huang Jun and An Dongquan claimed bronze in the men's shot put F41 and javelin throw F38 finals respectively.

Day 4 of the nine-day event saw China top the medal tally with 13 golds, nine silvers and 11 bronzes. The World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serve as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which run until May 25. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)