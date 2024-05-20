China wins 4 golds on Day 2 at Kobe Para Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 10:47, May 20, 2024

KOBE, Japan, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China secured four gold medals at the Para Athletics Championships on Saturday.

In the women's javelin throw F13 final, Zhao Yuping defended her world title with a throw of 44.86 meters. Wen Xiaoyan, another defending world champion, won the women's long jump T37 final with a leap of 5.42 meters, while wheelchair racer Tian Yajuan clinched gold in the women's 5,000 meters T54, clocking 11 minutes 41.76 seconds. Both Wen and Tian set new championship records in their events.

Additionally, para runner He Shanshan broke the Asian record with a time of 4 minutes 34.12 seconds in the women's 1,500 meters T11 final, earning a silver medal.

Later in the day, Li Yingli, 26, secured the gold medal in the women's shot put F37 final with a throw of 13.52 meters, while her teammate Mi Na claimed bronze with a throw of 12.83 meters.

Other medalists on Saturday included Xu Mian, Zhou Peng, Wang Hao, and Luo Xingchuan, who won bronze medals in the women's discus throw F57, men's 100 meters T38, men's long jump T47, and men's 5,000 meters T54, respectively.

As of Day 2 of the nine-day event, China has amassed six golds, three silvers, and seven bronzes. The Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serve as a crucial qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which run until May 25. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)