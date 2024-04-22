Highlights of 2024 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

Xinhua) 14:25, April 22, 2024

Team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony for women's team 20km race walk at the 2024 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, Türkiye, April 21, 2024. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Team China (C) pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for women's team 20km race walk at the 2024 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, Türkiye, April 21, 2024. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

