China's Wen wins women's long jump T37 at Kobe Para Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 09:39, May 20, 2024

KOBE, Japan, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese para athlete Wen Xiaoyan took the gold medal in the women's long jump F13 final at the Para Athletics World Championships here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old retained her title with a leap of 5.42 meters in her fourth attempt at the Universiade Memorial Stadium in the Japanese port city of Kobe, refreshing the championship record of 5.22m and nearing the world record of 5.45m, both set by herself previously.

Satisfied with her performance, the Tokyo Paralympic champion told Xinhua that she kept adjusting herself during Saturday's game due to the tailwind. "I hope that I can break the world record at the upcoming Paris 2024," said Wen.

Anais Angeline of Mauritius finished second at 4.50m.

Held in East Asia for the first time and a crucial qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions to compete in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which will run until May 25.

