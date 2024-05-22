China finishes 1-2 in men's 1,500m T54 at Kobe Para Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 14:29, May 22, 2024

KOBE, Japan, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese para-athletes Jin Hua and Dai Yunqiang swept the gold and silver medals in the men's 1,500m T54 final on Wednesday at the Para Athletics World Championships.

Jin, 24, triumphed by clocking 2 minutes 54.85 seconds at the Universiade Memorial Stadium in the central Japanese port city of Kobe, while his compatriot Dai finished second with a season-best time of 2:56.41.

"With the one-two finish we have made history for China's new-generation wheelchair racers," Jin told Xinhua after the race, highlighting the importance of teamwork and strategy.

Thailand's Saichon Konjen claimed the bronze with a time of 2:56.90.

The Kobe Para Athletics World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serve as a crucial qualifier for the Paris Paralympics. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which run until May 25. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)