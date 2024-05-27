Tallying record golds, China athletes excel at Kobe Para Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 10:45, May 27, 2024

Bronze medalist Gong Wenhao (L) of China and his teammate gold medalist Wang Yang pose for photos after the Men's 800m T34 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

KOBE, Japan, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese para-athletes shone brightly at the nine-day Para Athletics World Championships in the Japanese port city of Kobe, tallying a record number of golds and shattering multiple world records as this edition of the tournament concluded here on Saturday.

At the Universiade Memorial Stadium, China bagged a total of 87 medals, including 33 golds, both record highs for the country at a single championships event.

On Saturday, the last competition day of the event, Chinese para-athletes concluded their games with two strong one-two finishes.

Wheelchair racer Dai Yunqiang won the gold in the men's 800m T54 final with a time of one minute 34.59 seconds, outrunning his compatriot Hu Yang, who took silver.

Meanwhile, Chinese female sprinters Zhou Xia and Guo Qianqian in the women's 100m T35 final finished first and second with season's bests of 14.06s and 14.35s, respectively.

Asked to rate his run on a scale of 1 to 10, Dai Yunqiang was satisfied after pocketing the gold. "I think I'm a solid 10!"

Among other Chinese gold medalists on Saturday, Wen Xiaoyan took the women's 200m T37 by clocking 25.75 seconds, while visually impaired runner Liu Cuiqing recorded a time of 24.36 seconds to triumph in the women's 200m T11 final.

Wen and Liu Cuiqing both lowered the world records previously set by themselves.

In another record-smashing event, Chinese thrower Sun Pengxiang won the men's javelin throw F41 gold with a world-record throw of 48.94 meters in his second attempt.

The Kobe Para Athletics World Championships, held in east Asia for the first time, serve as a crucial qualifier for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes competed in the championships which ran from May 17 to 25. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang Yang of China competes during the Men's 800m T34 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Deng Peicheng of China competes during the Men's Long Jump T36 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yang of China celebrates after the Men's 800m T34 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Liu Cuiqing's guide Chen Shengming (L) of China looks at the time board after the Women's 200m T11 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wen Xiaoyan of China takes photos with time board after the Women's 200m T37 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Bo Qing of China competes during the Men's Shot Put F33 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhou Xia (Front) of China competes during the Women's 100m T35 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Sun Pengxiang of China competes during the Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final and breaks the world record at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wen Xiaoyan of China reacts after the Women's 200m T37 Final and breaks the world record at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Dai Yunqiang (L) and Hu Yang (C) of China celebrate with Nathan Maguire of Britain after the Men's 800m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Liu Cuiqing (R) of China and her guide Chen Shengming celebrate after the Women's 200m T11 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Hu Yang of China competes during the Men's 800m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Sun Pengxiang of China competes during the Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final and breaks the world record at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Ma Zhuo of China competes during the Men's 800m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Liu Li of China competes during the Men's Shot Put F33 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Sun Pengxiang of China takes photos with the result board after the Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wen Xiaoyan (R) and Jiang Fenfen (L) of China greet with Taylor Swanson of the United States after the Women's 200m T37 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Dai Yunqiang (C) of China competes during the Men's 800m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhou Xia (R) and Guo Qianqian of China react after the Women's 100m T35 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wen Xiaoyan (L) and Jiang Fenfen of China celebrate after the Women's 200m T37 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)