China's para thrower Sun breaks men's javelin F41 world record

Xinhua) 10:35, May 27, 2024

KOBE, Japan, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese para-athlete Sun Pengxiang won men's javelin throw F41 gold with a new world record at the Para Athletics World Championship here on Saturday.

With a throw of 48.94 meters in his second attempt, the 33-year-old wowed the Universiade Memorial Stadium in Kobe by shattering the world record previously set by himself last year in Hangzhou.

"I didn't see that coming because my recent training lacked intensity due to my age and injuries, and I'm delighted with today's performance," said Sun, adding that he would further adjust himself for the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah and India's Navdeep took the silver and bronze with throws of 47.92m and 42.82m respectively, in the field competition for athletes with short stature.

The Kobe Para Athletics World Championships, held in East Asia for the first time, serve as a crucial qualifier for the Paris Paralympics. The championships have attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions competing in 168 events.

A total of 73 Chinese para-athletes are competing in the championships, which will conclude on Saturday. Originally scheduled for 2021, the event was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

