China donates 2,400 tonnes of rice to Togo for emergency food aid

Xinhua) 10:42, April 23, 2025

LOME, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China handed over the final batch of a rice donation to Togo on Tuesday at the Maritime Regional Directorate of the National Food Security Agency in Lome.

This food aid consisted of 2,400 tons of white rice, worth 20 million yuan (about 2.74 million U.S. dollars).

It is part of an emergency food assistance project to strengthen the food resilience for Togo's population, with the first shipment arriving in Lome on Jan. 8.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Togo Chao Weidong said this emergency food aid project is one of the achievements of the bilateral cooperation following the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing last year.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

Afo Salifou, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Togo, said that the donation shows the dynamism of the cooperation between China and Togo. He expressed his hope that this cooperation would continue to diversify and deepen in areas such as healthcare, investment and infrastructure.

