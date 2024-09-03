China's top political advisor meets Togolese president

Xinhua) 09:02, September 03, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. Gnassingbe is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday met with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that China is willing to work with Togo to carry forward the traditional friendship of the two countries, enhance strategic mutual trust, and promote their friendly cooperation to yield more results.

The CPPCC national committee is ready to contribute to this process, added Wang.

Gnassingbe praised China's sincerity in assisting Africa and called the country a trustworthy partner. Enhancing friendship with China has become a consensus in Africa, and Africa-China ties have added stability to the world, said the Togolese president.

