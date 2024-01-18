China, Togo agree to well implement outcomes of China-Africa cooperation

Xinhua) 11:10, January 18, 2024

Togolese Prime Minister Victoire Sidemeho Tomegah Dogbe (L) shakes hands with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during their meeting in Lome, Togo, on Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

LOME, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Togolese Prime Minister Victoire Sidemeho Tomegah Dogbe and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday agreed to promote the implementation of the outcomes of China-Africa cooperation.

Dogbe thanked China for its selfless support in Togo's development. Togo firmly upholds the one-China principle and supports China in realizing national reunification at an early date, she said.

Togo admires China's remarkable development achievements and hopes to learn from China's experience to strengthen cooperation in such fields as poverty alleviation, agriculture, industrial parks, interconnectivity, digital economy, personnel training and environmental protection, to create more jobs and achieve inclusive and sustainable growth, Dogbe said, adding that Togo welcomes more investment from Chinese enterprises.

Dogbe said that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has played a vital role in accelerating Africa's development, and the "nine projects" proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping have greatly benefited Togo.

Togo is ready to work closely with China to prepare for the next meeting of the forum, she said.

Togo supports a series of important global initiatives put forward by the Chinese president and is ready to strengthen coordination and implementation in this regard, she said.

Currently, the Sahel region is facing challenges to peace and security, Dogbe added, noting that she hopes to strengthen security and defense cooperation with China to combat terrorism.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that over the past half a century, China and Togo have firmly supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, continuously enhanced political mutual trust and steadily advanced mutually beneficial cooperation.

China will continue to support Togo in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, national security and national dignity, Wang said, promising that China will strengthen all-round cooperation with Togo and assist it in accelerating its industrialization process.

Wang stressed that the FOCAC has become an important platform for promoting Africa's development, served as a banner for China-Africa solidarity and cooperation, and effectively guided international cooperation with Africa.

China will adhere to the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith for China's policy to Africa proposed by President Xi, carry forward the spirit of China-Africa cooperation in the new era, advance the implementation of the "nine projects" in Africa, and help African countries explore development paths suited to their national conditions, Wang said.

China's commitment to high-quality development and opening-up will continue to be an important engine for global economic growth, Wang noted, emphasizing that China is ready to share opportunities with African countries and expedite their respective modernization efforts.

