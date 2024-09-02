Home>>
President of Togo arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:58, September 02, 2024
President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
