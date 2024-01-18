Chinese, Togolese FMs pledge to strengthen strategic cooperation

Xinhua) 11:06, January 18, 2024

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey during their meeting in Lome, Togo, on Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

LOME, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey on Wednesday pledged to enhance strategic cooperation between the two countries in their joint effort toward modernization.

Dussey said that he once again welcomed Wang's visit, emphasizing its special significance. Togo highly appreciates China's tradition of adhering to the annual first visit of foreign ministers to Africa over the decades, he noted.

The Togolese foreign minister reiterated that Togo would always stand firmly on China's side, adhere to the one-China principle, and support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Togo-China friendship has a long history, and practical cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results, Dussey said. He expressed gratitude to China for its long-term strong support for Togo's economic and social development, saying that Togo would follow the guidance of President Faure Gnassingbe and President Xi Jinping to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with China and further deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

Facing the complex and severe challenges on the African continent and in the sub-region, Togo looks forward to strengthening strategic cooperation with China to jointly safeguard peace and stability, Dussey added.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Dussey expressed firm support for the one-China principle at the airport last night, which fully demonstrated the friendly sentiments of the Togolese government and people toward China and the genuine partnership of mutual support between China and Togo.

Over the years, China and Togo have set an example by treating each other on an equal footing and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation, and this relationship has also become a symbol of China-Africa solidarity and friendship, Wang said.

Under the guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have maintained a steady momentum of development, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, he added.

China is willing to expand all-round cooperation with Togo, implement joint projects effectively, and assist Togo in advancing its development, aiming to jointly strive for modernization, Wang said.

Wang said that China appreciates Togo's adherence to Pan-Africanism and its active mediation of sub-regional hotspot issues, and China supports Togo in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

Wang expressed China's wish for Togo to successfully hold a Pan-African Congress.

Africa is a continent full of hope and represents an independent pole in a multi-polar world, Wang said. He stressed that China supports African countries in upholding independence, seeking strength through unity, and holding Africa's destiny in their own hands.

In the historical process of seeking development and revitalization, Togo and other African countries can always rely on China as a long-term strategic partner, Wang said. He affirmed that China fully supports Africa in exploring the African path to modernization and in jointly creating an even brighter future for China-Africa cooperation.

