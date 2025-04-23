We Are China

Shexian County of E China's Anhui promotes heritage preservation and urban renewal

Xinhua) 08:29, April 23, 2025

A student observes a woodcarving work during a practical training class at a school in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

SHEXIAN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Located at the junction of Huangshan Mountains and Xin'an River, Shexian County of east China's Anhui Province has carried the essence of Hui-style culture and architecture. Huizhou Ancient City, lying at the heart of Shexian, is one of the best-preserved ancient towns in China. Its network of ancient streets, alleys, and bridges is complemented by traditional residences, ancestral halls, and memorial archways.

In recent years, Shexian has promoted heritage preservation and urban renewal, drawing visitors to immerse themselves in the harmony between nature and culture that defines this historic town.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the plum blossoms in Maihuayu village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a view of Fengchi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An artist makes a fish-shaped lantern at the Huizhou ancient town in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Visitors enjoy flowers in Shitan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo shows people taking a sightseeing boat on Xin'an River in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Xin'an River Scenic Area in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Actors perform at the Huizhou ancient town in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Visitors watch an immersive live performance at the Huizhou ancient town in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying performance of fish-shaped lanterns at Yuliang ancient town in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo shows the Huizhou ancient town in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

