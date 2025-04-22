China's Zhao Xintong cruises into last 16 at World Snooker Championship

Xinhua) 13:25, April 22, 2025

LONDON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhao Xintong outplayed last year's runner-up Jak Jones 10-4 on Monday at the World Snooker Championship to set up a last-16 clash with compatriot Lei Peifan.

Zhao, 28, was banned for 20 months until last September after breaching betting regulations. He secured a place at the Crucible Theatre after battling through four rounds in the qualifiers.

Zhao said Monday's win was important for him to regain his confidence. "I haven't had many opportunities to compete this season, so whatever the outcome, I just wanted to do my best and show my game," he was quoted as saying by the World Snooker Tour website.

Zhao will fight for a quarterfinal berth against Lei, after the 21-year-old debutant edged out defending champion Kyren Wilson on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mark Allen saw off China's Fan Zhengyi 10-6 before veteran Higgins fought hard to outplay John O'Connor 10-7.

