Highlights of World Snooker Championship 2025

Xinhua) 10:23, April 22, 2025

Zhao Xintong of China plays a shot during the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong of China chalks his cue during the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (L) of China greets spectators after winning the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (L) of China celebrates after winning the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

