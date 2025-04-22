Highlights of World Snooker Championship 2025
Zhao Xintong of China plays a shot during the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong of China chalks his cue during the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong of China plays a shot during the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong (L) of China greets spectators after winning the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong (L) of China celebrates after winning the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong of China chalks his cue during the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong of China plays a shot during the round 1 match against Jak Jones of Wales at World Snooker Championship 2025 in Sheffield, Britain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xiao Guodong reaches last 16 at World Snooker Championship
- China's Lei knocks defending champion Wilson out of World Snooker Championship
- Small county in E China's Jiangxi becomes global billiards powerhouse
- Highlights of Snooker World Grand Prix 2025
- World Snooker Grand Prix to be held in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.