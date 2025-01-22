World Snooker Grand Prix to be held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:55, January 22, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Snooker Grand Prix will be held in Hong Kong for the first time from March 4 to 9 at Kai Tak Arena, organizers said here on Tuesday.

The World Snooker Grand Prix, which was inaugurated in 2015, marks the first time the tournament will be hosted outside of the UK, with a record-breaking venue size and prize money on offer.

The event will take place in the brand-new Kai Tak Arena, which can accommodate 5,000 spectators, making it the largest audience for any current event on the World Snooker Tour.

The total prize money has increased from 380,000 pounds last year to 700,000 pounds this year, with the champion's prize rising from 100,000 pounds to 180,000 pounds, both setting new historic highs.

This will be the first ranking tournament held in Hong Kong in 35 years. Notably, Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan will be competing at home after becoming residents of Hong Kong.

With the world's top 32 players set to take part, those on track to qualify include China's top player Ding Junhui, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen, John Higgins, Mark Williams and current world champion Kyren Wilson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)