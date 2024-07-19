Highlights of World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024
Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the quarterfinal match against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the quarterfinal match against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the quarterfinal match against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ding Junhui of China gestures during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the quarterfinal match against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ding Junhui of China looks on during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ding Junhui (R) of China and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England react after the quarterfinal match at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts during the quarterfinal match against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (L) of England and Ding Junhui of China bump fists before the quarterfinal match at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024: Ding Junhui vs. Ali Carter
- Chinese ace Ding edged out of snooker worlds
- Ding, O'Sullivan among first inductees to inaugural World Billiards Hall of Fame
- 2-year-old prodigy shows off snooker skills
- Ding scores 147, but O'Sullivan reaches quarterfinals at Snooker Masters
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.