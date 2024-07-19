Highlights of World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024

Xinhua) 08:47, July 19, 2024

Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the quarterfinal match against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Ding Junhui of China gestures during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Ding Junhui of China looks on during the quarterfinal match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Ding Junhui (R) of China and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England react after the quarterfinal match at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts during the quarterfinal match against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (L) of England and Ding Junhui of China bump fists before the quarterfinal match at the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2024 in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

