Ding scores 147, but O'Sullivan reaches quarterfinals at Snooker Masters

Xinhua) 09:52, January 09, 2024

Ding Junhui competes during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at Snooker Masters 2024 in London, Britain, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

LONDON, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese ace Ding Junhui made a sensational maximum 147 break in the opening round at the Snooker Masters on Monday, despite his opponent Ronnie O'Sullivan reaching the quarterfinals 6-3 at last.

Ding, 36, missed his fourth UK Championship title after losing to O'Sullivan in the final last month and seemed helpless as he trailed behind the world No.1 4-0 on Monday.

Unexpectedly, Ding found his way to come back after the interval and recovered to one game behind at 4-3. He even scored a break of maximum in the seventh frame, the fourth 147 break in Masters history and the 195th in snooker history.

However, the 48-year-old O'Sullivan was too sharp to surpass. The Rocket then played two centuries to seal his victory 6-3.

Later on Monday, Ali Carter saw off veteran Mark Williams 6-4.

Ronnie O'Sullivan competes during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at Snooker Masters 2024 in London, Britain, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui reacts during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at Snooker Masters 2024 in London, Britain, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui celebrates during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at Snooker Masters 2024 in London, Britain, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui (R) is congratulated by Ronnie O'Sullivan during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at Snooker Masters 2024 in London, Britain, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

