In pics: exhibition game at 2023 Macau Snooker Masters
Ronnie O'Sullivan (L) and Ding Junhui talk before the exhibition game at the 2023 Macau Snooker Masters in Macau, south China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the exhibition game against Ding Junhui of China at the 2023 Macau Snooker Masters in Macau, south China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Ding Junhui of China competes during the exhibition game against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the 2023 Macau Snooker Masters in Macau, south China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
