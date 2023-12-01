Highlights of 2023 UK Snooker Championship

Xinhua) 13:50, December 01, 2023

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes against Robert Milkins of England during the second round match at 2023 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Robert Milkins of England competes against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England during the second round match at 2023 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes against Robert Milkins of England during the second round match at 2023 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes against Robert Milkins of England during the second round match at 2023 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)