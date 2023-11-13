In pics: World Snooker International Championship 2023

Xinhua) 13:27, November 13, 2023

Zhang Anda (C) competes during the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhang Anda celebrates with the trophy after the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhang Anda (R) greets Tom Ford after the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

