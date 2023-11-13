In pics: World Snooker International Championship 2023
Zhang Anda (C) competes during the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Zhang Anda celebrates with the trophy after the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Zhang Anda celebrates with the trophy after the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Zhang Anda celebrates with the trophy after the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Zhang Anda (R) greets Tom Ford after the final between Zhang Anda of China and Tom Ford of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: round 1 matches at World Snooker International Championship 2023
- Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing
- Two Chinese snooker players given lifetime bans for match-fixing
- In pics: semifinal of World Snooker Championship
- China's Si reaches semifinals at snooker World Championship
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.