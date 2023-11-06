In pics: round 1 matches at World Snooker International Championship 2023
Ding Junhui competes during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ian Burns of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ding Junhui (L) competes during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ian Burns of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ian Burns (R) competes during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ian Burns of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ding Junhui (C) competes during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ian Burns of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ian Burns competes during the round 1 match between Ding Junhui of China and Ian Burns of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Luca Brecel (R) of Belgium competes during the round 1 match between Luca Brecel of Belgium and Daniel Womersley of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Daniel Womersley of England competes during the round 1 match between Luca Brecel of Belgium and Daniel Womersley of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ken Doherty of Ireland competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (L) of England reacts during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Judd Trump of England competes during the round 1 match between Wang Xinzhong of China and Judd Trump of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ken Doherty of Ireland competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and Ken Doherty of Ireland at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Judd Trump of England competes during the round 1 match between Wang Xinzhong of China and Judd Trump of England at World Snooker International Championship 2023 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
