In pics: semifinal of World Snooker Championship

(新华网) 10:30, May 01, 2023

Si Jiahui of China competes during the semifinal against Luca Brecel of Belgium at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Si Jiahui of China greets the spectators after the semifinal against Luca Brecel of Belgium at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Si Jiahui (R) of China and Luca Brecel of Belgium compete during their semifinal at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Luca Brecel of Belgium competes during the semifinal against Si Jiahui of China at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Si Jiahui of China competes during the semifinal against Luca Brecel of Belgium at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)