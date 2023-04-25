China's Si advances into quarterfinals at snooker worlds

Si Jiahui of China celebrates victory after the second round match against Robert Milkins of England at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

LONDON, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's debutant Si Jiahui reached the quarterfinals at the Snooker World Championship after beating Robert Milkins 13-7 in Sheffield on Monday.

Si, 20, led their second-round encounter 11-5 after the first two sessions and took two frames each with the 47-year-old Milkins on Monday to wrap it up 13-7.

"Since the qualifiers, I have felt peaceful and calm emotionally," said the world No. 80 Si, who had to win three qualifying matches so as to challenge world No. 4 Shaun Murphy in the first round.

After edging out 2005 champion Murphy 10-9 last Thursday, Si kept his good form and comfortably won his second match at the Crucible Theater.

"I treat it as if it's a minor event, like a daily practice, and I try to enjoy the Crucible," Si was quoted by the World Snooker Tour website.

Si will face Anthony McGill on Tuesday as the 32-year-old reached the quarterfinals at the worlds for the third time in four years by beating Jack Lisowski 13-8.

Mark Selby saw off Gary Wilson 13-7 to set up a clash with veteran John Higgins.

