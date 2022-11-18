Highlights of 2022 UK Snooker Championship
Ding Junhui of China competes during the second round match against Jamie Clarke of Wales at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui (L) of China shakes hands with Jamie Clarke of Wales after the second round match at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China celebrates after the second round match against Jamie Clarke of Wales at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui of China is seen ahead of the second round match against Jamie Clarke of Wales at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
