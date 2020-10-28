China's Zhou reaches third stage at Snooker Championship League

LONDON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhou Yuelong and three-time world champion Mark Selby from England, both reached the third stage at the Snooker Championship League by winning their groups on Tuesday.

Zhou, 22, defeated Matthew Selt 3-0 before beating Dominic Dale by the same scoreline.

The world number 24 then leveled former world champion Shaun Murphy 2-2 in his last match in Group B, topping the group to join compatriot Zhao Xintong and world number one Judd Trump, who reached the third stage first on Monday.

Selby advanced from Group C after two victories and one draw.

"This format, every group is tough," the 37-year-old was quoted by the tournament official website. "Playing four frames you can lose to anyone, and on Friday everyone will be a great player."

The 32 players who topped the first-stage groups return to action this week with each winner of the eight groups advancing to the third stage on Friday.

Two more groups of four, on Friday, will produce the two finalists, who will lock horns in the final on Friday evening.