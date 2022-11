Highlights of quarter final match at 2022 UK Snooker Championship

November 19, 2022

Ding Junhui of China waves to the crowd after the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui (R) of China communicates with Ronnie O'Sullivan of England after their quarter final match at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China celebrates after the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China is seen ahead of the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui (R) of China competes during the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China is seen ahead of the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the quarter final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

