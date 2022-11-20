Languages

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Highlights of 2022 UK Snooker Championship

(Xinhua) 15:29, November 20, 2022

Ding Junhui of China competes during the semifinal match against Tom Ford of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui (R) of China shakes hands with Tom Ford of England after the semifinal match at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China celebrates after the semifinal match against Tom Ford of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China celebrates after the semifinal match against Tom Ford of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the semifinal match against Tom Ford of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China answers questions from press after the semifinal match against Tom Ford of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China answers questions from press after the semifinal match against Tom Ford of England at 2022 UK Snooker Championship in York, Britain, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

