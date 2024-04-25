Chinese ace Ding edged out of snooker worlds

Xinhua) 11:29, April 25, 2024

Ding Junhui of China competes during the first round against Jack Lisowski of England at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

LONDON, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese ace Ding Junhui was edged out of the World Snooker Championship as the world No. 7 fell to Jack Lisowski 10-9 in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Ding, 37, trailed 5-4 after Tuesday's first session and then dragged the match into the deciding frame by winning two frames in a row on Wednesday.

But world No. 17 Lisowski kept his composure in the last frame, firing in two sensational long range reds to seal the victory.

Ding, suffering his fourth consecutive first-round defeat at the World Championship, became the seventh seeded player to lose in the opening round this year.

Si Jiahui became the only Chinese player that reached the last 16 as the 21-year-old ousted three-time world champion Mark Williams 10-9 on Tuesday.

Si will next face qualifier Jak Jones, who outplayed China's 11th seed Zhang Anda 10-4.

Jack Lisowski of England competes during the first round against Ding Junhui of China at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China reacts during the first round against Jack Lisowski of England at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China reacts during the first round against Jack Lisowski of England at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China competes during the first round against Jack Lisowski of England at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui (R )of China reacts during the first round against Jack Lisowski of England at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui of China reacts before the first round against Jack Lisowski of England at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui (L) of China and Jack Lisowski of England shake hands after the first round at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

