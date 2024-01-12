Home>>
2-year-old prodigy shows off snooker skills
(People's Daily App) 14:54, January 12, 2024
A future snooker star: Watch this self-taught 2-year-old from Lanzhou, Gansu Province display snooker skills he learned by watching videos of professional players.
