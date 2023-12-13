Languages

Archive

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Home>>

Girl creates lively animals, objects with sunflower seeds

(People's Daily App) 16:36, December 13, 2023

This girl from Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has amazed netizens with her talent for creating art with sunflower seeds. Check out this video to find out what she has created.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories