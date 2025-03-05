Highlights of Snooker World Grand Prix 2025
Xiao Guodong competes during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Jak Jones competes during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Xiao Guodong competes during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Jak Jones reacts during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Xiao Guodong competes during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Jak Jones competes during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Xiao Guodong reacts during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Jak Jones competes during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Xiao Guodong competes during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Jak Jones (R) reacts during the match between Jak Jones of Wales and Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.