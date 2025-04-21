China's Xiao Guodong reaches last 16 at World Snooker Championship

Xinhua) 14:23, April 21, 2025

LONDON, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Xiao Guodong breezed past Matthew Selt 10-4 to reach the last 16 for a second time at the World Snooker Championship on Sunday.

Xiao, 36, set up a 7-2 lead in the first session on Saturday and kept his momentum to seal the win 10-4 on Sunday. He now faces either John Higgins or Joe O'Connor.

Previously, Xiao had only won one match at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, beating Ryan Day in 2017. "I still remember that moment. I was very, very happy," he said.

"Everyone wants to play their best at the Crucible. It's such an important event," Xiao was quoted by the World Snooker Tour website. "This season I have won a title and been in nine quarterfinals. I want to be at my best in the last tournament."

Meanwhile, Xiao's compatriot Wu Yize set up a strong challenge to three-time world champion Mark Williams as the 21-year-old led at 8-7, but lost the following three games.

Williams was knocked out of last year's World Championship after losing to China's Si Jiahui 10-9 in the first round.

The 50-year-old said that a better safety game against Wu had enabled him to win the match, "but [Wu] has the potential to win this tournament. The long potting is as good as I've ever seen".

A record of 10 Chinese players got their places at this year's World Championship. On Saturday, debutant Lei Peifan edged out defending champion Kyren Wilson in the opening match.

