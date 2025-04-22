Chinese para swimmer wins Laureus Award

Xinhua) 13:23, April 22, 2025

Chinese paralympic swimmer Jiang Yuyan poses with her trophy after winning the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award in Madrid, Spain, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Peng Ziyang/Xinhua)

MADRID, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paralympic swimmer Jiang Yuyan was named the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability here on Monday.

Jiang, who lost her right arm and right leg in a childhood accident, won seven gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

"I'm so excited to be here. Thank you so much for this award, it's an incredible honor for me and all Paralympic people," she said in her acceptance speech.

"I want to thank my coach, my family and my fans. You are always an inspiration, and I am grateful for having you by my side and believing in me," added the swimmer, who said she hoped to inspire others who have suffered life-changing accidents or disabilities.

"I lost my right arm and leg when I was three years old in an accident - that made me who I am, but it was swimming that really shaped me," Jiang said.

"In the water, I could move quickly and I was able to feel freedom and choose my way, so to anyone who has a disability, I want to tell you not allow anyone to say to you what you can and can't do: chase your dreams, because you are capable of many things more than you think," she concluded.

