Chinese swimmers finish strong on last day of short course swimming worlds

Xinhua) 13:40, December 16, 2024

BUDAPEST, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmers finished strong on the last day of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), earning top spots here on Sunday.

In the men's 50m breaststroke final, Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang took gold with a time of 25.42 seconds. Emre Sakci of Turkiye and Kirill Prigoda, a Russian swimmer competing as a neutral athlete, shared the silver, both finishing just 0.14 seconds behind Qin at 25.56.

Another Chinese breaststroke specialist, Tang Qianting, grabbed second place in the women's 50m breaststroke final, finishing 0.32 seconds behind Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania, who claimed gold in 28.54. Lilly King of the United States secured the bronze.

In the women's 200m freestyle final, Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, China, took the gold medal in 1:50.62. Mary-Sophie Harvey of Canada claimed silver in 1:51.49, setting a new American record, and Claire Weinstein of the United States earned bronze with a time of 1:51.62, which set a new world junior record.

The women's 4x100m medley relay final saw Team USA, comprising Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass, deliver a record-breaking performance, winning gold in 3:40.41 and setting a new world record. Britain claimed the silver medal in 3:47.84. China secured the bronze in 3:47.93, with Qian Xinan, Tang Qianting, Chen Luying and Liu Shuhan.

In the women's 50m freestyle final, Gretchen Walsh of the United States claimed gold in 22.83, setting a new world record. Kate Douglass of the United States took silver, while Katarzyna Wasick of Poland earned the bronze. Eva Okaro of Britain, finishing fourth, set a new world junior record.

In the women's 200m backstroke final, Regan Smith of the United States captured gold with a time of 1:58.04, setting a new world record. Summer McIntosh of Canada claimed silver in 1:59.96, establishing a new world junior record, and Anastasiya Shkurdai, a Belarusian swimmer competing as a neutral athlete, earned bronze.

In the men's 200m freestyle final, Luke Hobson of the United States claimed gold with a world-record time of 1:38.61. Maximillian Giuliani of Australia took silver, 1.75 seconds behind in 1:40.36, setting a new Oceania record, while Lucas Henveaux of Belgium secured bronze.

In the men's 200m backstroke final, Hubert Kos of Hungary delivered a stellar performance, winning gold in 1:45.65, setting a new European and championship record. Lorenzo Mora of Italy claimed the silver medal, finishing 3.31 seconds behind, while Mewen Tomac of France took bronze.

In the men's 50m freestyle final, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands took gold in 20.19. Guilherme Santos of Brazil claimed silver, 0.38 seconds behind, and Jack Alexy of the United States earned bronze.

In the men's 4x100m medley relay final, the team of Russian swimmers competing as neutral athletes claimed gold in 3:18.68, setting a new world record. The team USA, comprising Shaine Casas, Michael Andrew, Dare Rose and Jack Alexy, took silver, finishing 0.35 seconds behind. Italy secured bronze with Lorenzo Mora, Ludovico Viberti, Michele Busa and Alessandro Miressi.

After the final competition day, the United States stands atop the medal table with 18 golds, 13 silvers and 8 bronzes, followed by Russia's swimmers competing as neutral athletes with 6 golds and 4 silvers, and Canada in third with 4 golds, 5 silvers and 6 bronzes. China placed fourth with 3 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze, while host Hungary finished seventh with 2 golds and 2 silvers.

