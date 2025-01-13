Athletes worldwide enjoy winter swimming in China's "City of Springs"

Xinhua) 11:28, January 13, 2025

JINAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- In the middle of winter, numerous swimmers competed to be the first to cross the glittering surface of Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, creating splashes that formed a beautiful scenery with the painted pleasure boats in the distance.

From Saturday to Sunday, the 2025 International Winter Swimming Association (IWSA) World Challenge (Jinan) and the 12th Jinan International Open Winter Springs-Swimming held in Jinan.

Nearly 1,000 athletes from over 20 countries and regions, including China, the United Kingdom and Germany, gathered in the "City of Springs", to enjoy swimming in Daming Lake, which is one of the city's main natural and cultural landmarks.

IWSA Vice President Colin Hill, who visited Jinan for the first time, was very excited after finishing the race in Daming Lake. "I am very impressed by Jinan's historical heritage and cityscape, and the wonderful experience of crossing Daming Lake is unforgettable," he said.

The Jinan International Open Winter Springs-Swimming has been held for 11 consecutive years since the first edition in 2013. With the increasing influence of the event, this year's edition became a part of the 2025 IWSA World Challenge.

According to Hill, the IWSA has constantly paid attention to the Jinan International Open Winter Springs-Swimming for the past 12 years.

"It's very special to us, because it's the only winter swimming event in spring water, which is very interesting, and everyone from all over the world loves to come here, it's such a great place," he said.

"This is my fifth time participating in the winter swimming competition at Daming Lake, the spring water is cool, but the atmosphere is quite hot," said local Xu Yang, who is proud to participate in this event in his hometown, adding that, "more and more foreign friends are joining this event, so we could compete and improve together."

"I really love China, and I am looking forward to swimming in Daming Lake next time," said Argentina's Matias, adding that competitions in the spring are always enjoyable, and compared to most other competition venues, the combination of Daming Lake and classical Chinese architecture makes this competition poetic.

As a natural lake formed by the convergence of many springs, Daming Lake has a constant flow of living water, providing athletes with high-quality water for competitions.

Matias, who is competing in Jinan for the third time, spoke highly of the springs here. "The water of Daming Lake is fresh and clean, and swimming here is extremely pleasant for both body and mind," he added.

"I have never swum in spring water before, but it is very enjoyable," said athlete Gillian Pink, who has been involved in winter swimming for only one year. "It takes courage to try winter swimming, but it takes even more perseverance. Once it becomes a habit, you can enjoy it."

"It's a good feeling to push yourself," said Finland's Elisa Yrjo-Koskinen, who has stuck to winter swimming for many years, believes that the sport has kept her healthy and allowed her to make friends. "By participating in various winter swimming events, I've met a lot of friends. This is my fourth time competing in Jinan, and I can't wait to see my local friends."

"Chinese New Year is coming, and I wish everyone a great achievement and stay strong for the upcoming year. Just like I love winter swimming, we could all do what we love," she added.

