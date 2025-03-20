Sun Yang makes a splash with silver at National Spring Swimming Championships

Xinhua) 10:35, March 20, 2025

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang in action during the men's 400m freestyle event at the National Spring Swimming Championships in Qingdao, Shandong Province on March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Despite being the oldest competitor at 33, Chinese swimmer Sun Yang showcased his resilience and determination to win a silver medal in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the National Spring Swimming Championships.

QINGDAO, China, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese veteran swimmer Sun Yang secured a silver medal in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the National Spring Swimming Championships on Wednesday.

Despite being the oldest competitor at 33, Sun showcased his resilience and determination, clocking in three minutes 47.94 seconds, just behind gold medalist Liu Peixin, who finished in 3:46.80.

Sun, who was third after the first 200m, rallied in the second half of the race to claim the silver. His time was a full second faster than his performance last year. "This progress shows that I am better than the Sun Yang of last year, and I have achieved my goal," he said after the race.

Reflecting on his preparation, Sun revealed the difficulty of his winter training, particularly his return to high-altitude training after a five-year hiatus. "It was very challenging and painful," he admitted. "I didn't have time for adjustments or breaks. I used competitions as part of my training, and I'm very satisfied with my performance today."

The veteran swimmer said he had to undergo two days of knee injections before the competition to manage pain. "I had injections in five points on my knee just to get through the race," he said. "At this age, injuries are inevitable, but I have to persevere."

Sun's storied career includes historic achievements in the 400m freestyle, which has long been his signature event. He made history at the 2012 London Olympics by winning gold in the 400m and 1500m freestyle, becoming China's first male swimming Olympic champion. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, he added the 200m freestyle gold to his collection, becoming the first male swimmer to win Olympic titles in the 200m, 400m, and 1500m freestyle events.

However, Sun's career faced a significant setback in 2020 when he received a 51-month suspension following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The suspension, which ended last year, stemmed from an incident during a failed attempt to collect blood and urine samples at his residence in 2018. Despite the challenges, Sun remained steadfast in his commitment to the sport.

"I started swimming at seven, and I want to end my career in the pool," Sun once said.

Now back in competition, he is training alongside much younger swimmers, some of whom are 12 years his junior. "I hope to pass on my experience to them," he said. "As someone who has stayed in the sport for so long, I want to show young athletes that they can also persist until my age. Chinese swimming needs more athletes who can stay committed."

Sun still preferred to swim the 400m free, calling it an excellent event for building endurance and strength. "The 400m and 200m are both very tough races. For me, at this stage, it's very good," he explained. His performance in Qingdao secured his qualification for the National Championships in May.

In other events on Wednesday, Sun Jiajun won the men's 50m breaststroke in 26.85, while Yu Yiting triumphed in the women's 50m butterfly with 25.73. Jiang Chenglin topped the men's 100m backstroke, and Zhu Leiju claimed victory in the women's 200m breaststroke.

The 2025 National Spring Swimming Championships, which began on Tuesday in Qingdao, Shandong Province, served as a qualifying event for the National Swimming Championships in May.

The six-day event features several Paris 2024 medalists, including Zhang Yufei, Qin Haiyang, and Ye Shiwen, as swimmers fine-tune their form ahead of this year's World Championships and Chinese National Games.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)