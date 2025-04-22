Egrets seen in Zhuxi Township, China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:21, April 22, 2025

Egret nestlings wait for their parents to feed them in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 20, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Egrets perch on the top of bamboo in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 20, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

An egret walks on a bamboo branch in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 21, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Two egrets take care of their newborn nestlings in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 20, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

