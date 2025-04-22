Egrets seen in Zhuxi Township, China's Chongqing
Egret nestlings wait for their parents to feed them in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 20, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Egrets perch on the top of bamboo in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 20, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
An egret walks on a bamboo branch in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 21, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Two egrets take care of their newborn nestlings in Zhuxi Township, Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 20, 2025. This spring more than a thousand egrets have come to inhabit along the Laixi River in Zhuxi Township, a result of continuous ecological protection efforts of local government. The egrets, a manifestation of local ecological restoration, have added vigor and vitality here as well. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photos
