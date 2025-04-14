Over 20,000 second-generation Chinese sturgeons released into Yangtze River
Staff members put a Chinese sturgeon into a release device in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 12, 2025. More than 20,000 second-generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River during a release activity here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
This photo taken on April 12, 2025 shows an activity to release Chinese sturgeons into the Yangtze River in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. More than 20,000 second-generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River during a release activity here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
This photo taken on April 12, 2025 shows the Chinese sturgeons that are about to be released into the Yangtze River in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. More than 20,000 second-generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River during a release activity here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Staff members prepare to release a Chinese sturgeon in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 12, 2025. More than 20,000 second-generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River during a release activity here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A Chinese sturgeon slides into the Yangtze River through a release channel in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 12, 2025. More than 20,000 second-generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River during a release activity here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A staff member puts a Chinese sturgeon into a release channel in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 12, 2025. More than 20,000 second-generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River during a release activity here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Photos
